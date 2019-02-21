"Thanos está jodido". Las primeras opiniones de 'Capitana Marvel' ya están aquí y, sí, son muy positivas

Faltan un par de semanas para que la esperada 'Capitana Marvel' llegue a las carteleras pero Marvel Studios ya ha mostrado su nueva película a unos afortunados de Estados Unidos y contamos con una primera tanda de reacciones en las redes sociales. Por supuesto, hay embargo y todavía no pueden publicarse críticas pero las opiniones están ahí y son muy positivas.

La broma empieza a circular, parece que cada nueva película de Marvel siempre es la mejor hasta el momento. Tal cosa no se está diciendo de 'Capitana Marvel' pero sí es cierto que está despertando un gran entusiasmo. También creo que tener la suerte de poder descubrir un estreno así tan pronto, antes que la gran mayoría, dota al visionado de una sensación especial que puede influir en la valoración. En resumen: conviene no hacer mucho caso todavía y controlar el hype.

Brie Larson, Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson, Clark Gregg, Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, Ben Mendelsohn, Annette Bening, Lashana Lynch y Gemma Chan encabezan el interesante reparto de la película, dirigida por Ryan Fleck y Anna Boden (primera directora en una producción de Marvel Studios). A continuación puedes leer los tuits más destacados sobre 'Capitana Marvel':

I FUCKING LOVED #CAPTAINMARVEL



Its very different than most of the MCU films and so very 90s. It's funny and fun and super empowering. It made me feel proud to be a woman.



Also, as a 90s teen, the soundtrack....oh, the soundtrack ❤ — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) 20 de febrero de 2019

CAPTAIN MARVEL isn’t what I expected based on marketing. It’s pretty much an “all in” cosmic space movie. Also, it’s a lot weirder than I expected. Ben Mendelsohn is awesome as Talos. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) 20 de febrero de 2019

Captain Marvel is a blast! Has some cool surprises that I definitely didn't see coming, and the mystery/origin it weaves is engaging and fun. Brie Larson is awesome, and makes a fantastic first step into the MCU #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/oqrRtgDQrp — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) 20 de febrero de 2019

#CaptainMarvel was a lot of fun! Just enough ‘90s nostalgia without overdoing it. Brie Larson is great. Ditto Sam Jackson & Ben Mendelsohn. Goose the cat is purr-fect. Some nice surprises and clever decisions throughout. Cool sci-fi elements. And funny! Thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/PzzxXir8pZ — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) 20 de febrero de 2019

#CaptainMarvel is a great origin story. Brie’s buddy cop chemistry with @SamuelLJackson is so much fun and her relationship with Lashana Lynch is the real heart of it. Ben Mendelsohn and the cat both steal the show. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) 20 de febrero de 2019

#CaptainMarvel doesn't break the MCU mold, but it's a different and weirder spin on the origin story narrative, and that's a good thing. Part buddy comedy, part cosmic adventure, part "oh, yes, Ben Mendelsohn IS good in everything" reminder, it's also full of actual surprises. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) 20 de febrero de 2019

#CaptainMarvel is pure joy. I cannot wait for the generation of little girls who will grow up with Carol Danvers as a hero. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) 20 de febrero de 2019

Captain Marvel is everything that I hoped it would be. It feels completely unlike any other Marvel film. A unique and fresh take on an origin story that feels new. Brie Larson is fantastic as Carol Danvers. This is one of my favorite Marvel movies of all time. #CaptainMarvel pic.twitter.com/0ou7HU93MY — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) 20 de febrero de 2019

#CaptainMarvel has a great ‘90s sci-fi vibe w/ a tone unlike any other Marvel movie, really. It’s retro & trippy, mysterious & dorky. It’s funny in surprising places & badass in all the right places. It remains entertaining because it’s always changing. It’s got the right stuff pic.twitter.com/o7AvqYY63x — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) 20 de febrero de 2019

#CaptainMarvel is (takes deep 90s breath) TOTALLY AWESOME. Never related to a Marvel character quite like Carol. She’s the stubborn witty 90s kid I like to think I am. pic.twitter.com/H6Q9s90KHA — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) 20 de febrero de 2019

Lots of fun Easter eggs in #CaptainMarvel that link it to the history and other films in the MCU. Watch closely. — Anna Klassen (@AnnaJKlassen) 20 de febrero de 2019

Some initial #CaptainMarvel reactions:



1. Cat people will love this movie.

2. Several truly magnificent music moments for this 90s kid.

3. Carol's hero moment was very cathartic/true to the female experience, imho.

4. The MCU feels more complete now that Carol is in it. ♥️ — Kayti Burt (@kaytiburt) 20 de febrero de 2019

The future of the MCU gets even brighter adding #CaptainMarvel to the mix. Really fell for @brielarson’s sass, strength & energy in the role. Same with @LashanaLynch too! Ben Mendelsohn is A+ casting as Talos. And yes, Goose is a scene stealer. 2nd viewing can’t come soon enough. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) 20 de febrero de 2019

Elogios... pero también odio hacia la Capitana Marvel

Recordemos que el estreno está fijado para el próximo 8 de marzo. Curiosamente, la primera oleada de reacciones elogiando esta nueva adaptación de los cómics de Marvel llega poco después de que la página de 'Capitana Marvel' en Rotten Tomatoes se haya visto asaltada por comentarios de odio.

Usuarios que aún no han visto el film (¿por qué dejar opinar a gente así?) lo han atacado porque están indignados con los supuestos mensajes políticos, la actitud feminista de Larson, porque al parecer 'Capitana Marvel' no resulta "atractiva" para los hombres o porque todo se ha realizado pensando en el público "guerrero de la justicia social" (SJW, Social Justice Warrior). Un disparate. Por suerte hay de todo, como siempre, los haters no pueden ganar en la vida.